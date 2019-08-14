Sign up for Fairhead Photography Club

Fairhead Photography Club will hold a Registration and Information night on Tuesday, September 3 at Portnagree House, Bayview Road, Ballycastle at 7.30pm.

Details of the club’s 2019-2020 programme will be revealed and there will be an opportunity for anyone interested in joining the club to have a chat with current members.

Club meetings take place every two weeks from September until May. Fairhead Photographic Club was formed in 2006 and has welcomed many new members over the years. The club is based in Ballycastle but the membership extends well beyond that with many members from throughout the

Triangle area.

The club provides a varied programme of activities, including practical sessions, guest speakers, club outings and competitions. The club is affiliated to the Northern Ireland Photographic Association (NIPA) which is an umbrella organisation for Photography Clubs throughout the province.

NIPA organises a series of five competitions throughout the season and member clubs submit entries for judging at regional level. Those entries with the highest marks are awarded a NIPA Star. Fairhead Photographic Club is particularly proud to have been awarded three stars in their last season.

Everyone is most welcome to join the club, no matter what their level of ability. The club is a meeting place for those with a shared interest in photography and the emphasis is on sharing knowledge with each other through the activities on offer.

For further information please leave a message on the club’s Community Facebook page (Fairhead Photographic Club) or contact club secretary, Marie Brennan on 07775898193.