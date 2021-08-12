Cullybackey Post Office on the move to new site
The Post Office is relocating Cullybackey branch to SPAR Dreen Road in the village where it will open on Friday, August 20 at 8am.
Their partners at SPAR identified an opportunity to move the branch to continue to offer Post Office services to the local community and a period of local consultation was held. The new premises, which are one of the main style branches, incorporate a SPAR, fuelling station and Cullybackey Post Office. Opening hours will be Monday to Sunday: 8am – 8pm, offering 84 hours of P.O. services a week, including Sunday opening. The new SPAR store is approx 200m from the existing branch at Main Street. There will be two serving positions, with one screened position and one serving point at the retail counter.
Post Office stated: “We will be working closely with the new operator on the internal layout and some fixtures and fittings will be re-aligned or removed to make sure there is clear access into the premises”.