Shirley’s looking for a Coleraine winner
Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas is offering people and projects from Coleraine the chance to waltz off with a National Lottery Award by getting their nominations in before the Monday, June 7 deadline.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 2:40 pm
The National Lottery Awards are the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery funded people and organisations and they celebrate the inspirational individuals and groups who do extraordinary things in their community, especially during these challenging times.
Last year there were almost 5000 nominations made and once again, the National Lottery is looking to hear about those who are going the extra mile, doing amazing things, and inspiring others. Anyone who has received National Lottery funding is eligible for nomination.