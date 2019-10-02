Shark eggcase hunt at Portballintrae for all the family

Families are invited to join Ulster Wildlife this Saturday, October 12 to search the Portballintrae shoreline for the eggcases of sharks, skates and rays to help conserve these endangered creatures.

Heidi McIlvenny, Sea Deep Officer with Ulster Wildlife, will help to identify which species hatched from the eggcase (or mermaid’s purse as they are often called) and record them, to provide vital information on Northern Ireland’s shark species.

Eggcases vary in size from the critically endangered common skate which can be the size of a laptop to lesser spotted dogfish eggcases which can be just 5cm long.

Meet at Portballintrae Boat Club at 1pm. This event is free of charge, but donations are welcome. Booking is required as limited places are available – www.seadeepni.org/events. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The event will take place on rocky and slippy surfaces, so wear suitable footwear. Dress suitably for weather,