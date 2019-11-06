Shannon and colleagues fundraise for BBC Children in Need

Asda NI colleagues are raising vital funds for the BBC Children in Need 2019 campaign as part of the retailer’s 19th annual fundraising drive for the worthwhile cause.

Fundraising activity will be led by Community Champions and will take place in Asda stores, and in the local community, in Northern Ireland throughout November.

BBC Children in Need is currently supporting over 3,000 local charities and projects in communities across the UK - helping children and young people facing a range of disadvantages such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.

For the past three years, Asda has focused on encouraging its customers to support the charity’s Power of Play campaign, which raises money to support children and young people across the UK through play.

Playing is an essential part of childhood development but research has shown there are not enough accessible, safe, play opportunities across the UK and that children from disadvantaged backgrounds are the most likely to miss out. The Power of Play campaign aims to help children in every community access play and increase their skills.

Shannon Linton, Asda Coleraine Community Champion, said: “This year, colleagues across Northern Ireland will be positively Pudsey with enthusiasm throughout the month of November to raise both funds and awareness of the impact the money has, as well as the fundraising activities taking place in-store and in the wider community.

“From community Pudsey parties to cake sales and fun games, colleagues will be busy raising funds for BBC Children in Need to ensure that as many children as possible will see their lives improved by this money.”

As part of the campaign, Asda customers will be able to pick up free play passes instore which children will be able to ‘trade in’ with a grown-up for 30 minutes of play. Each of the play passes offers a different play activity and will help children to learn a variety of life skills, such as teamwork, patience and resilience, that will aid their development.

Asda NI Community Champions are holding a host of fundraising activities instore and in the community during November. For more information on how to get involved, please contact your local Asda store.