School’s IN for summer at St Patrick’s PS in Portrush

The Education Authority have provided additional funding for a programme of activities to provide much needed support to children and young people during July and August.

£5 million was invested in the programme as a direct response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on children and young people.

And, pupils from the Causeway Street school have been enjoying a huge range of fun and activities.

Free of charge to pupils, the summer school has provided activities such as golf, rounders, baking, Lego challenges as well as story-telling, relaxation and mindfulness techniques with the school’s community friends Aine and Kate Murphy.

The pupils also enjoyed a visit from Tales from the Wild, tennis skills, outdoor play, painting bird boxes, making cornflake buns, pom-pom dancing, parachute games and a trip to the Wacky Workshop.

School principal Robert Dinsmore said: “Our summer school has been a wonderful experience for St Patrick’s pupils so far.

“The aim of the summer school is to focus on supporting their health and wellbeing and, in so doing, help prepare them for their return to school in September after the summer holidays.

“All of these fantastic activities are free of charge and are not only re-energising our children but helping to strengthen St Patrick’s links with our community.”