Save the date for ‘Shrek the Musical’ auditions

There is no rest for Portrush Music Society, as after their recent sold out production of ‘Sister Act’, they are launching straight into their next production.

The hugely anticipated ‘Shrek the Musical’ is coming to the Riverside Theatre from May 8 - 16, 2020. This will be the show’s debut to the North Coast.

‘Shrek the Musical’ is a one-of-a-kind, hilarious fairy tale in which curses are reversed, monsters get the girls, donkeys and dragons find love, and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes.

Grumpy, gruff, green ogre Shrek lives alone in his swamp. The world is fearful and mocking of him, and he is more than happy to leave the world to itself, in turn. But things don’t always go to plan, as Shrek’s world of isolation gets turned upside down.

Open auditions for this fabulous show will take place on Monday, October 14 in the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush, from 7.30pm. These auditions are open to anyone over the age of 16.

Please contact Portrush Music Society for further information about the audition process, via their Facebook page, or via email portrushmusicsocietyinfo@gmail.com.