Samantha is named a Community Champ

Samantha works for Building Ballysally Together and helps her neighbours turn their ideas into projects that benefit the community

During the summer, Housing Executive staff and members of its Housing Community Network nominated tenants who have made a difference in communities all over Northern Ireland.

After receiving dozens of nominations, the housing body chose Samantha Watt as the ‘Good Neighbour’ for Coleraine.

As a member of Building Ballysally Together, she has organised a range of schemes to support people living in her estate such as safeguarding training, an electricity voucher scheme, and providing Easter Packs for children.

The community café on the estate, just one of the projects that Samantha has been involved in, brings residents together to socialise over a cuppa

Samantha said: “Being part of Building Ballysally Together provides me with opportunities to give back to people and make their lives easier. I’ve been involved in everything from our community café, to the food bank and gardening club; these have been all delivered by local people and I’m delighted that I’ve been able to help my neighbours turn their ideas into projects that benefit the community.

“I’ve grown up in Ballysally and I love living here as we all look out for each other. I do what I do because I love the people and it’s lovely to be recognised as someone who is a good neighbour.”

Mark Alexander, the Housing Executive’s Causeway Area Manager, explained why the Good Neighbours make Great Neighbourhoods campaign is important: “Our estates are full of phenomenal people like Samantha, who make living in

their community so special. This is why, as part of our 50 th birthday celebrations, we are recognising them through this campaign.

“Samantha plays a vital role in Building Ballysally Together and throughout the pandemic she has been busy helping her neighbours. She is passionate about supporting local people and is always looking at ways to enhance the estate.