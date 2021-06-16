Ryan’s marathon for Macmillan Cancer

Ryan was inspired to fundraise for Macmillan after his uncle Colin, who lives in England, was diagnosed with lymphoma.

Ryan said: “I’ve always enjoyed running and it’s also a good way to clear the head.

“I wanted to challenge myself to do a marathon and what better reason to encourage me to achieve this than to raise money on behalf of my uncle and for a great cause like Macmillan.”

Ryan is pictured with his sisters Karen Rigg, Ruth Adams, Claire Nevin, his dad John and his mum Elaine

Working on the family farm, Ryan admits he would be relatively fit from clipping sheep and playing football, but he did train to ensure he would be able to complete the marathon in under four hours.

“I started my training with a seven mile run and built it up from there. The week before the marathon I ran just under 18 miles so that set me up for the real thing.

“For the route I left from my house which is just outside Macosquin, ran down to Portrush, ran around the Port and back home again. This equated to 26.1 miles.”

Ryan completed the run in 3 hours 48 minutes. He admits that he was ‘sore all over’ when he had finished but that he was glad that he had completed it and raised an incredible amount for Macmillan.

“I can’t believe how generous everyone has been, it definitely makes it all worthwhile,” he added.

Ryan’s Dad, John commented: “My brother Colin’s treatment has gone incredibly well since he was diagnosed with lymphoma last June. He is now back to work, feeling great and continuing to be monitored by the wonderful NHS.

“He received help from Macmillan Cancer Support and was amazed with the support that they provided to him.

“Colin was overwhelmed that Ryan even considered doing a fundraising marathon on his behalf; this has meant a lot to him and the whole family circle.

“I am so proud of Ryan; it was a big goal to take on, but he is just that type of person when he sets a goal he just wants to achieve it. With very little training, he achieved an absolutely amazing time.