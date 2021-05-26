RSPB NI Artist of the Year

RSPB NI's Sara McCracken with her daughters as they 'canvas' for nature by Katrina Taggart

Whether you’re a complete beginner, budding artist or have a wealth of experience, the charity, with the support of TEDxStormont and the world-renowned contemporary visual artist, Colin Davidson, is calling on artists of all ages to use their skills to illustrate a nature rich and climate safe future they want to see for Northern Ireland, as part of its Revive Our World campaign.

Building on the idea of activist art, a term used to describe art that is grounded in the act of ‘doing’ to address political or social issues, the competition aims to give a platform to a range of voices showing those in power why they should address the nature and climate emergency before it’s too late.