Route and times for Killowen ABOD parade in Coleraine
Killowen Apprentice Boys of Derry will be celebrating the Relief of Derry on Saturday, August 14 in Coleraine.
This parade remembers the part the people of Coleraine played in the relief of Derry’s walls.
Killowen Apprentice Boys of Derry will meet at 10.30am with their part of the parade starting at 11am (not 10.30am).
They will meet with the other local Clubs at Union Street where the full parade will commence at 12 noon.
The Clubs will walk the town and the Waterside with a return to Union Street.
The main parade route will be:
Union Street, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Beresford Road, Blindgate Street, Dunmore Street, New Row, Church Street, The Diamond, Bridge Street,
Bann Bridge, Strand Road, Link Road, Shuttle Hill, Killowen Street, Bann Bridge, Circular Road, Queen Street, The Diamond, Church Street, Brook Street and Union Street.