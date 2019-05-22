Rotary Club Big Breakfast fundraiser

Ballycastle Rotary Club are hosting a Big Breakfast in the Cushendall Road Golf Club from 8am-11.30am on June 8.

At a cost of £10 per adult and £5 per child under 12, proceeds will assist Good Morning Ballycastle and other Rotary charities. A cheque presentation will also be made to Dalriada MS Centre following the Club’s very successful Country Night concert. The presentation will take place at approximately 10.30am.

For President Brian Cockcroft, the Golf Club Big Breakfast event represents the golfing equivalent of a ‘hole in one’ - the combination of two of his favourite pastimes – golf and grub, must surely elevate the occasion to ‘Masters’ status.

It is hoped that both local patrons and visiting golfers will avail of the opportunity to ‘T-off’ with a hearty cooked breakfast which will set them up for a ‘parful’ day ahead!

The Rotary Club of Ballycastle look forward to seeing lots of diners on June 8.

For further details, please contact Brian Jamieson on 07790673808.