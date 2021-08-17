Rotarians get themselves in a spin for prostate charity

The event is a GB and Ireland-wide initiative aimed at supporting the prostate cancer charities and increasing awareness of the disease, through Rotary Clubs organising and supporting rides in their localities.

For members of Ballycastle, substitute the word ‘ride’ for ‘spin!

Thanks to Rory Gallagher and kindly facilitated by Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Rotarians will mark the occasion by sweating out a session in Sheskburn Recreation Centre.

The ‘spinners’ would be delighted to gain additional support and, if anyone is in the vacinity of Sheskburn on Wednesday, August 25, they would very much welcome a little financial assistance.