Ronnie’s 50 miles for 50 years of health

Ronnie Orr completed his 50 miles for 50 years challenge in June and chose to support Air Ambulance NI as he has a close connection to the charity.

“I know quite a few people who have needed the assistance of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team and my nephew Jason Rosborough was part of the medical team until recently,” said Ronnie.

“I’d say there are few of us in the country who don’t know of someone who has needed the air ambulance, and any one of us could need it in the future.

Ronnie and wife Sylvia Orr presenting cheque to Air Ambulance NI

“Having lived 35 years in Coleraine I appreciate the value this lifesaving service can bring to areas with extended travel times for specialist emergency care.”

Ronnie raised just over £6,000 including gift aid which is enough to fund the life-saving service for one full day.

Ronnie said: “I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who supported my fundraising. This challenge meant a great deal to me and knowing that with the generosity of the community behind me, we’ve funded an entire day for the Air Ambulance is an achievement I am very proud of.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, commented: “We’d like to extend our gratitude to Ronnie and everyone who donated in support of this meaningful fundraiser.

“The HEMS team are tasked on average twice a day to attend patients who are seriously ill or injured. Ronnie’s commitment to complete his 50 mile challenge was inspiring and this sizeable donation will enable the crew to bring emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty for one full day.

“As a charity Air Ambulance NI needs to raise £2m per annum to sustain and develop the service, without the support of local people like Ronnie quite literally, we’d be grounded.”