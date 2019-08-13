Riverside youth theatre kids have ‘connections’

The Riverside Theatre in Coleraine is delighted to announce its Riverside Youth Theatre has been selected by the National Theatre in London to take part in its Connections programme for 2020.

The Riverside will be partnered with the Lyric Theatre in Belfast and will take part in the Connections Festival from April 3-5, 2020.

Children and young people aged 12-18 years old will perform new plays by up and coming playwrights, work with a director from the National Theatre and have their work featured as part of the Connections Festival.

Roseanne Sturgeon, theatre mamager, said: “This is major coup for the Riverside and we are thrilled to be part of this exciting new project with the National Theatre and the Lyric in Belfast. Our young people are the writers and actors of the future and it is vitally important to give them a platform to explore different ideas, support new writing, and take on creative opportunities and challenges.

“The Riverside Youth Theatre has been running for over 30 years and it has produced some of Northern Ireland’s talent such as James Nesbitt, Bronagh Waugh and Mark Carruthers to name but a few. We are committed to ensuring that our youth theatre is as open and accessible as possible to all children, and every year Ulster University pay for 10 bursary places every year for young people to attend free of charge.

“We believe working with the National Theatre will give our young people more confidence and incredible experience that they can put into their work and performances. The Connections programme is an extremely credible programme and promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

For more information and to sign up email r.daley@ulster.ac.uk or visit https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/participate/children-and-young-people