Riverside Theatre to host the regal ‘I, Elizabeth’

Theatre lovers are in for a treat this month when I, Elizabeth, a stunning performance from Dyad Productions, the award-winning creators of Orlando, Jane Eye and Christmas Gothic, comes to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on Wednesday, February 26 at 8pm.

Elizabeth I - queen at 25, political phoenix and famously unmarried, she was the most educated woman of her age – but who was he woman beneath the crown?

She was multilingual, alongside calligraphy and music, she also learnt languages and was fluent in English, French, Latin and Italian. She was a patron of the arts and learned the art of public speaking – something that was highly unusual for women at that time. Elizabeth, however, excelled at it and would go on to become known for her captivating and inspiring speeches.

Elizabeth enjoyed music and theatre and in 1583 created Queen Elizabeth’s Men – a royal troupe that went on to entertain her court frequently.

Using only Elizabeth’s words – adapted from letters, speeches and writings – I. Elizabeth illuminates a fascinating moment of decision in the young monarch’s reign. Defying the establishment by choosing to lead her country alone, Elizabeth forsakes her own dreams and desires in order to steer England towards national and spiritual security.

I, Elizabeth explores the struggle to reconcile the desires of womanhood with the duties of sovereignty to expose the royal heart of an iconic historical figure.

The play I, Elizabeth, is written and performed by Rebecca Vaughan (writer/performer: Female Gothic, Christmas Gothic, Austen’s Women, performer: Orlando, Jane Eyre, Dalloway, The Diaries of Adam and Eve) and directed by Guy Masterson (Austen’s Women, Female Gothic, Oliver Award-Winning director of Morecambe).

‘Riveting… a breath-taking creation.’ (Edinburgh Evening News)

‘A truly breath-taking experience.’ (Fringe Review)

‘A performance worthy of an Academy Award.’ (The Carrick)

I, Elizabeth comes to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on Wednesday, February 26 at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £15 (concessions £12).

They are on sale now from the Riverside Box Office by calling 028 70 123 123 or online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/i,-elizabeth