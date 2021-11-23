Retirement of Rev McClean

Dr Ian McNie, using a text from Mark Ch. 4, paid tribute to the Rev McClean as a “sower of the seed of the gospel” and noted his “faithful pulpit ministry” down over the years.

Dr McNie also brought greetings from the General Assembly, and this was followed by Rev. Kenneth Crowe (Bushvale) who passed on good wishes from colleagues in the Route Presbytery.

Margaret Kennedy and Maurice Christie spoke on behalf of the congregation, including in their comments, the work carried out by Rev and Mrs McClean in Boys’ Brigade, Sunday School, Friendship Group, Holiday Bible Club, as well as pastoral visits and faithful preaching.

The congregation

Presentations of gifts were made to the McClean family by Lyndsey Hegarty, Betty Robinson, Isaac Glenn, and Maurice Christie.

In his reply Rev McClean thanked all those involved in preparing for the evening and noted the support they had received over the years and the happy memories.

He and his wife Michele had come to the congregation in 2001 to serve God and serve in the Congregation. They had found a welcome in every home. Rev McClean also referred to the support of his family over the years.

He reminded all present to trust in God for the future days using words from the hymn “How good is the God we adore”.

Maurice Christie (Cleark of Session) makes a prsentation to Rev McClean

A programme of entertainment included “The Transit Van” (Jason Wylie), “Me an’ me Da” and “Psalm 139” (Helen McQuiston), “The Green Glens of Antrim” and “The Holy City” (David Loughridge accompanied by Heather Loughridge).

Thanks were also expressed to Mrs Louise Glenn for introductory music.

The evening ended with the singing of “His Name for ever shall endure” (Psalm 72), before a boxed supper supplied by Delightful Bites was served to all present.

Rev and Mrs McClean with children (from left) Gemma, Charis, Kathryn and Marcus