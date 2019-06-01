Retirement of CHS group

Members of the Causeway Fundraising Support Group celebrated 23 years of fundraising for leading local health charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke at the group’s retirement lunch in May.

The event was attended by current and past members of the group, which was formed in March 1996 and has raised a massive £405,502.83 during its time.

Lorna Wilmont, Chair of the Group, said: “We would like to thank all the local clubs, businesses, schools and organisations, and the many local people who have so generously supported our fundraising events and efforts over the years for NICHS. This charity supports people across the Causeway area living with the devastating effects of chest, heart and stroke conditions, and could not have expanded its activities in this area without your support.”

Valerie Saunders, Community Fundraiser for NICHS, said: “We would like to extend a huge thank you to the Causeway Fundraising group who have worked tirelessly volunteering their time for NICHS over the years. In the Causeway area, there are over 22,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition.”

Due to the group’s retirement, the charity is now welcoming new voluntary Community Ambassadors in the Causeway area.

Anyone interested should contact Valerie Saunders at vsaunders@nichs.org.uk