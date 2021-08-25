Record nominations for Paul in national nursing awards

Paul Murray

Paul Murray, who worked at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, sadly died after a cardiac arrest in February after nursing for 25 years.

The Royal College of Nursing Awards website said: “A record number of nominations have been received for nurse practitioner Paul Murray to receive a Patient’s Choice Award.

“The testimonies from people he supported show the huge impact he had on the people he cared for as well as the wider community.

“The nominations included accounts of numerous occasions where he went above and beyond to get people with terminal cancer discharged from hospital to spend time with their family.”

Voting closes on September 3.