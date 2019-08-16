Record-breaking A level success for Cross and Passion College

Pupils at Cross and Passion College celebrated breaking the school performance records for the

fourth year in a row on Thursday, as they opened their eagerly awaited brown envelopes.

Their achievements, once again, far surpassed the averages for both the grammar and non-grammar sectors, with 91% of pupils achieving 3 A*-C ‘A’-Level grades or equivalent.

There was individual and collective success at all levels, with 20 pupils achieving only A/A* grades or equivalent in their chosen subjects. 47% of all grades achieved were A/A*/Distinction*, demonstrating the unique and outstanding levels of success being attained by the pupils in this all-

ability school.

Molly McAlonan, Lucy McCaughan and Clodagh McSorley were the top achieving pupils, each of them attaining 3 A* grades across a range of subjects.

Principal of the College, Paul McClean, paid tribute to the very hard work of pupils and staff in

ensuring the young people reached their full potential in their examinations.

“We, as a staff body, are delighted and proud of this very talented cohort of young people. When

they joined the school, we had very high expectations of what we felt they could achieve, socially,

individually and academically, and they have proven over the last seven years, that they also

embraced that desire to reach their potential,” he said.

“I must pay a great tribute to our staff, both teaching and non-teaching, who provide care, support

and generosity of time every day of the year. It is a lovely celebration today, as we share in the

success of the pupils, but these achievements are ground out in the cold winter months, when teachers are marking long into the evening and pupils are studying late in our library. The

atmosphere of ambition and collegiality is very strong in the school and by working together, and

ensuring our parents are an integral part of the educational journey, we can focus on each child

having the very best chance at success.

“We have a very close and successful relationship with our Shared Education Partners in Ballycastle

High School, as well as working closely with a range of other stakeholders, who help contribute to

the pupil experience here. The many visiting speakers, sports clubs, voluntary organisations and the

unwavering support of the local community, help us to continue to provide first class opportunities

for our pupils, despite the very challenging financial circumstances that all schools are faced with.

“Our main goal is to ensure that wherever our young people go, they leave Cross and Passion College

with a caring, committed, values-driven attitude to life. These pupils have exemplified that

throughout their time here and as they leave for diverse destinations, such as Oxford, Queen’s

University, Universities across Ireland and beyond (studying Law, Medicine, Veterinary Medicine,

Engineering, Computer Science and a wealth of other degrees), as well as those who are joining the

world of work, we know they will carry the ethos of the school with them. On behalf of the College

Governors, the staff and the whole school community, I wish our leaving students the very best of

luck and remind them that we hope to see them all again soon.”