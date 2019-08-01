Ratheane celebrates 30 years in Coleraine

Ratheane Nursing Home, located on the Mountsandel Road in Coleraine, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month.

In July 1989, the former Mountsandel Hospital was converted into a purpose care facility dedicated to creating a ‘home from home’ experience for its residents. Since then, Ratheane Care Home has been providing the specialist residential and nursing care for all of its residents.

The team at Ratheane: Elsie Kemm, Eilenn Linton, Omobola Ojoniyi, Ivy Joy, Anna Podsada, Genovaite Dargiene, Linda Brockbank, Rosemary Cassidy, Eleanor Cassidy, Linda Eakin, Lynda McLaughlin, Katherine Crawford, Sarah Farley, Emma Crawford, Hazel Garrett, Evelyn Joyce, Yvonne McCandless Fiona Dickson. l-r sitting Natasha Vauls, Kent Mia, Lauren McKeown, Valerie Conley, Araceli Flores, Velda Frutos, Hannah McCandless, Lorna McDaid, Hannah Diamond.

Mary Macklin, CEO of Macklin Care Home Group, said: “We are delighted to be marking this significant milestone in the history of Ratheane Care Home.

“We take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in Ratheane’s 30 years and especially all our team for their ongoing commitment to our residents as well as to express gratitude to all the families that have entrusted us with the care of their loved ones over many years.

“Our ethos has always been to encourage a warm, caring working and residential environment built on mutual support and open communication. As Ratheane celebrates 30 years, it’s a privilege to have such a dedicated team with the groups core values and care with heart as their focus.

“Respect, dignity and continuity of care is paramount for the dedicated team of 90 staff who attend to the complex social, health, and emotional needs of Ratheane’s current 82 residents.

“To mark this anniversary, the Macklin Care Home Group has recently made a significant investment into facilities at Ratheane with a refurbishment program to refresh the interior décor. We also continue our ongoing commitment to staff training and development.”

Manager Areceli Flores said: “We understand how important it is for all our residents to feel at home, safe and cared for.

“We build strong bonds and trusting relationships as we know the little details matter. Whether its fresh flowers, delicious home-cooked food, personal laundry service, arranging for a pet to visit, or a spell in the garden for fresh air, our residents are our always the priority.

“At Ratheane, we’re one big family, and that extends to every member of the team no matter how long they’ve been part of the Ratheane Family.

“We have many team members who’ve been long serving, dedicated professionals and in fact, we have three members of the team who have worked at Ratheane since it opened 30 years ago. They are Staff Nurses Annette McQuillan, Linda McLaughlin and Tracee Wray, one of whom worked the very first shift!

“With over 30 years of caring at Ratheane, you can be sure our team knows a thing or two about what makes our residents happy and we intend to keep doing that for many more years to come.”

For information about residing at Ratheane Care Home visit http://www.macklincarehomes.com.