Rachel takes apprentice route to work

Rachel Johnston turned away from the traditional route through third-level to become an Accounting Technicians Ireland apprentice

Rachel Johnson (21) instead completed the Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Accountancy.

She is now a fully qualified Accounting Technician, working with Coleraine accountancy firm Irwin Donaghey Stockman, and studying to become a fully-qualified accountant.

The ATI Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Accountancy, which allows students to work, earn and learn, is to create 100 jobs in Northern Ireland.

The two-year, funded, work-based learning programme sees locally-placed apprentices earn at least the national minimum wage and above.

Applications are now open for the programme, which starts in September, and is delivered through regional colleges across Northern Ireland, including Northern Regional College, Coleraine.

Rachel went straight to the Higher-Level Apprenticeship run through Northern Regional College, Coleraine, after completing her A-levels at Dalriada School, Ballymoney in 2018. She attended college one day a week whilst the other four were spent working with Irwin Donaghey Stockman.

“Our school had a visit from Irwin Donaghey Stockman, who were interested in taking on two Accounting Technicians Apprentices,” said Rachel.

“I knew that I wanted to do accountancy and decided the apprenticeship route was a much better option for me than third-level.

“I really enjoyed the Accounting Technicians Ireland programme. The team at Irwin Donaghey Stockman provided so much support, and I loved the opportunity of being able to earn while I learned.

“You finish with a highly recognised qualification and work experience which looks extremely good on your CV. I would definitely recommend the apprenticeship programme to anybody, from school-leavers to mature students who are interested in a career change.”