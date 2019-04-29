Public Realm scheme nears completion

Portrush is enjoying new sense of vibrancy and opportunity as a major public realm scheme to transform the town nears completion.

The public realm investment, which is part of a £17m regeneration programme funded by Department for Communities (DfC), includes a range of measures which will enhance the resort’s appeal for visitors and residents alike.

The significant programme includes new granite paving, lighting columns and embellished railings along with contemporary benches and picnic tables. The emerging high quality streetscape will be complemented in the coming weeks by an extensive programme of road resurfacing which will transform the physical appearance of the town.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “The scheme has delivered a series of positive changes which signify an exciting new era of opportunity. Portrush has attracted visitors for generations and this public realm transformation will help to secure the resort’s future appeal, setting it apart as a high-quality seaside destination. The investment has helped to create a streetscape which matches the beauty of the town’s distinct geography, befitting of its position as a major tourism hub.

“We are grateful to the project delivery team including AECOM, FP McCann and the Council staff for their commitment to this project and look forward to seeing the scheme completed ahead of The 148th Open in July when we will showcase Portrush at its very best to tens of thousands of people.”

Portrush Regeneration programme also includes a new train station development, Urban Development Grants and a Revitalise scheme.