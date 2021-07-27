Public art vibrancy in towns

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured during a recent visit to Coleraine town centre to view the shop window artworks created by local artist Mark Christie.

The added colour and creativity have been welcomed by many, and has helped to increase visual appeal while creating a more positive experience for everyone.

The town centre art initiative began in 2019 when a range of community artworks were converted into lamppost banners in Ballycastle, with a similar scheme rolled out in Limavady and Dungiven last year.

Following the success of this initiative, Council worked alongside talented local artist Mark Christie to create artworks on vacant Coleraine business property windows, welcoming shoppers back to the streets and promoting the Shop, Eat and Enjoy Local’ message to coincide with the emergence from lockdown.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “The public art project has been very well-received, and the banners and window murals contribute to a positive visitor experience for all.

“We’re committed to enhancing our town centres and adding this type of creativity is an effective way of increasing their appeal. The visually engaging artworks tell a story of our area, and they are unique to our Borough.”

Further exciting work around public art will be unveiled later this summer as Council seeks to build on the success of previous initiatives.

Funded by the Department for Communities, through its Covid Recovery Revitalisation Programme, street art specialist Daisy Chain Inc has been commissioned to deliver more than 20 stunning artworks, from well-known street artists.

The vacant shop in Coleraine town centre before its windows were used as a canvas for a colourful artwork featuring Causeway Speciality Market

A vacant shop in Coleraine town centre has its windows transformed into this colour scene depicting Causeway Speciality Market

These colourful images featuring Kitty of Coleraine and Hugh Thompson are depicted on an empty shop window in Coleraine