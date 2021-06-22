PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 25 Lisconnan Road, Ballymoney, BT53 8AD

Number 25 is arguably one of the finest rural residences to be marketed for sale in recent times!

It has been finished to an exacting standard including high quality fittings throughout - from the luxurious kitchen with deep granite worktops with high end integrated appliances; uPVC double glazed Georgian style Sash windows; extra thick exterior walls providing large interior window reveals with panelling and beam style sills; high end solid wood interior doors; contemporary tiling throughout, recessed ceiling spotlights and T.V. points to most rooms; traditional and contemporary feature radiators; ornate fireplaces and designer stoves to the super convenience of an in built beam vacuum system.

The accommodation includes 4 double bedrooms - three with ensuite facilities and the master with french doors to a large balcony; five reception rooms including the lounge and dining with french doors to the rear and a covered veranda area; a family room which is semi open plan to the exceptional kitchen with an island and a built in seating area; a snug/study and the delightful sun room again with french doors to a large BBQ/patio area and the gardens.

Externally the property is nestled amidst circa ¾ of an acre of landscaped and maturing gardens with a large pillar entrance and electric gates to the same. A large double garage is situated to the rear and has been updated/subdivided to include a garage with games room on the lower level plus a gym or kids play room on the upper floor.

The external design is striking from all angles – you just don’t know where to look! The original architect must have had his Weetabix – I mean just look closely at the detail in the photographs - from the reception porch to the Bay windows at the front; to the peaks and highly decorative/carved fascia boards; the Georgian style sash windows; to the feature balcony and veranda at the rear.

So, if you are looking for something that very bit special in an idyllic rural setting then number 25 is going to be very hard to beat.

Not only does it provide exquisite living but it’s conveniently only a few miles drive to the famous North Coast or the A26 Frosses Road for commuting.

As such we highly recommend viewing to appreciate this truly exceptional residence and its peaceful situation.

Please note that viewing is STRICTLY by appointment.

ENTRANCE PORCH

Attractive tiled floor, traditional style radiator and double glass panel doors with glazed side panels to the reception hall.

RECEPTION HALL

Attractive tiled flooring, beam vacuum point, recessed ceiling lights, feature balustrade staircase and wall panelling to the upper floor, point for a picture light and a separate cloakroom including a w.c, tiled floor and a vanity unit with storage below and a floor to ceiling tiled splashback.

LOUNGE

17’ 7” X 13’ 0” (5.36M X 3.96M)A delightful double aspect room with a feature multi fuel stove, recessed ceiling lights, T.V. point, tiled floor, contemporary wall mounted radiators and french doors to the rear.

KITCHEN/DINETTE

27’ 9” X 13’ 8” (8.46M X 4.17M)An extensive kitchen/dining room with an extensive range of gloss finish eye and low level units, deep granite worktops with matching splashbacks, stainless steel unit with a mixer tap, 2 eye level Smeg ovens - both with plate warmers, a Smeg eye level coffee machine and microwave, integrated fridge freezer, floor level beam vacuum point, integrated dishwasher, larder unit; centre island with a Smeg induction touch control ceramic hob, inset stainless steel sink, extractor fan over, feature roof light window, contemporary wall mounted high level radiators, tiled floor; and a feature painted brick wall with an inset Boru 2 sided multi fuel stove and a leaded glass window to the family room - and double glass panel doors to the dining room.

DINING ROOM

13’ 8” X 12’ 4” (4.17M X 3.76M)With an inset Boru multi fuel stove, points for wall/picture lights, tiled floor, high level T.V. point, recessed ceiling spotlights and french doors to the rear.

FAMILY ROOM

13’ 8” X 11’ 8” (4.17M X 3.56M)(The size excludes the bay window) Open plan to the kitchen/dining with the double sided Boru multi fuel stove and painted brick wall divide, T.V. point, tiled floor, recessed ceiling spotlights, contemporary wall mounted radiator and a delightful outlook over the front garden.

UTILITY ROOM

11’ 9” X 6’ 8” (3.58M X 2.03M) (widest points) With fitted units and a Belfast style Franke sink unit, granite worktop with a matching splashback, traditional style cast iron radiator, recessed ceiling spotlights, tiled floor, built in cupboards comprising an area for the washing machine and the tumble dryer; and a partly leaded/glazed door to the rear porch.

REAR PORCH

10’ 9” X 7’ 8” (3.28M X 2.34M) A double aspect room with a glazed door also from the kitchen/dinette; tiled floor, traditional style cast iron radiator, recessed ceiling lights and a stable style door to the rear.

SUN ROOM

13’ 8” X 12’ 9” (4.17M X 3.89M) A delightful room overlooking the mature gardens, recessed ceiling spotlights, high level T.V. point, tiled floor and french doors to the extensive rear patio/BBQ area.

SNUG/STUDY

11’ 8” X 6’ 8” (3.56M X 2.03M) With a tiled floor, recessed ceiling spotlights, views over the front garden and 3 slimline tall window lights to the rear hall.

FIRST FLOOR ACCOMMODATION

GALLERY LANDING AREA With beam vacuum points, contemporary high level wall mounted radiators and recessed ceiling spotlights.

MASTER BEDROOM

13’ 8” X 13’ 0” (4.17M X 3.96M)Including built in sliderobes and feature wall panelling with inset mirrors, high level contemporary radiator, recessed ceiling spotlights, french doors to the exterior balcony and an ensuite including a “his and hers” double vanity unit with storage below, mixer taps and fitted mirrors, tiled floor, w.c, extractor fan, traditional style cast iron radiators and a large tiled double shower cubicle with a Mira Shower and a glazed enclosure.

BEDROOM 2

17’ 7” X 13’ 0” (5.36M X 3.96M)Another delightful double aspect room with traditional style cast iron fireplace, beam vacuum point, traditional style cast iron radiators, painted solid wood flooring, recessed ceiling spotlights, telephone point and an ensuite including a vanity unit with storage below and a fitted mirror with a light over, w.c, tiled floor, extractor fan, velux roof window, heated chrome towel rail and a tiled floor.

BEDROOM 3

12’ 3” X 11’ 8” (3.73M X 3.56M) With recessed ceiling lights, a walk through dressing area with a built in double wardrobe and an ensuite comprising a vanity unit with storage below, contemporary w.c, and wall mounted controls (hidden cistern), tiled floor, heated chrome towel rail, recessed ceiling spotlights and a spacious tiled shower cubicle with a mixer shower and a glazed enclosure.

BEDROOM 4

13’ 8” X 10’ 3” (4.17M X 3.12M) With a built in double wardrobe, recessed ceiling spotlights and traditional style cast iron radiators.

BATHROOM & W.C COMBINED

13’ 9” X 12’ 4” (4.19M X 3.76M) A luxurious family bathroom with a freestanding roll top bath with claw feet and a telephone hand shower attachment, bidet, w.c, heated chrome towel rail, feature Heritgage pedestal wash hand basin, tiled floor, traditional style cast iron radiator, fitted storage units, large contemporary glazed shower cubicle with a mixer shower, drench head over and a feature cast iron fireplace with a tiled hearth.

EXTERIOR FEATUREST

he property is nestled amongst mature grounds extending to circa ¾ of an acre with mature boundaries and an array of maturing shrubs and trees. Lawn areas are situated to the front, sides and rear.A high level pillar and wall entrance leads via electric gates to a sweeping colour stone driveway leading through the gardens and continuing to a spacious parking area and the garages to the rear.

A large landscaped patio with built in barbecue area can be accessed from the sun room with an attractive built in seating area situated to the side of the same. A veranda/covered patio area which can be accessed directly from the lounge allows for enjoying the outdoors on those drizzly days!Exterior double garage - presently sub divided to include studios on the lower and upper floor levels.

GARAGE 1

24’3 X 12’8 (7.39M X 3.86M)(internal sizes) With an electric up and over sectional door, the fitted beam vacuum system, strip light and power points.

GARAGE 2

24’ 3” X 14’ 3” (7.39M X 4.34M)Presently used as a studio with strip lights, power points and a cloakroom with a w.c and wash hand basin.

UPPER FLOOR - ABOVE THE GARAGES

27’5 X 17’4 (8.36M X 5.28M)