PROPERTY OF THE WEEK - 181 Mountsandel Road, Coleraine

Built early 19th century this extremely well kept property comprising 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 reception rooms, 3 bath/shower rooms and 1 en-suite along with the addition of the detached stone cottage oozes charm and character throughout.

Internally the home offers well laid out adaptable accommodation. On entering you are welcomed into a spacious open plan kitchen/ dining and living area leading to further reception rooms. Bedrooms and bathrooms are located on both the ground and first floor.

With many of the original features remaining from the sash windows with deep set window sills to beam ceilings this house will undoubtedly impressive any prospective viewer. The beautifully maintained gardens enclosed behind part of the original stone walls has numerous patio areas with feature flower beds and garden pond.

Maintained to the highest of standards throughout this delightful detached family home will have wide appeal on the open market with families wanting to set up home in a rural private yet convenient setting. Located within a short drive to Coleraine town centre with primary and secondary schools, Ulster University, Causeway Hospital.

Also located within easy commuting distance to Portrush & Portstewart with blue flag beaches and championship golf courses and all other main arterial routes.

ACCOMMODATION COMPRISING

Entrance Porch

With tiled floor.

Kitchen/Dining Area 4.88m x 4.27m (16’0 x 14’0)

With fully fitted range of eye and low level units with granite worktops and upstands and additional freestanding units, box sink unit with mixer tap, integrated hob and oven with extractor fan, integrated range style cooker with feature beam surround, space for fridge freezer, plumbed for dishwasher, glass display cabinet, under stairs storage, tiled flooring, open plan into:-

Family Room 4.57m x 3.02m (15’0 x 9’11)

With multi fuel stove with feature slate hearth, picture display shelf, recessed lights, wooden floor.

Lounge 4.88m x 4.27m (16’0 x 14’0)

With feature cast iron surround fireplace with brick inset and slate hearth, points for wall lights, recessed shelves, wooden floor, double door leading into:-

Dining Room 4.24m x 3.35m (13’11 x 11’0)

With feature wall, wooden flooring.

Utility Area

With low level units, built in storage, tiled floor. Walk in laundry area plumbed for washing machine, shelving, boiler.

Shower Room

With PVC clad walk in mains shower cubicle, wc, wash hand basin, heated towel rail, half tiled walls, tiled floor.

Hallway

With dado rail, dimmer control panel, wooden floor.

Bedroom 1 4.88m x 3.66m (16’0 x 12’0)

With wooden floor, points for wall lights, walk in wardrobe with rail, shelving and light. En-suite comprising PVC clad walk in mains shower cubicle, wc, wash hand basin, extractor fan, half tiled walls, tiled floor.

Bedroom 2 4.57m x 3.35m (15’0 x 11’0)

Wash hand basin with under storage, point for wall light, dimmer control panel, wooden floor.

Bedroom 3 3.35m x 2.44m (11’0 x 8’0)

To widest points including built in storage, wooden floor.

Bathroom

Suite comprising fully tiled walk in mains double shower cubicle with drencher head, vanity unit wash hand basin, wc, heated towel rail, recessed lights, fitted mirror with touch light, extractor fan, tiled floor.

Spacious First Floor Landing 5.79m x 5.44m max ** (19’0 x 17’10 max **)

Spacious office/study area with storage into eaves and feature beam ceiling, TV and telephone points.

** Please note measurements are for approx area and not full floor area.

Bedroom 4 5.49m x 3.96m average to widest points (18’0 x 13’

With dado rail, storage into eaves, wooden floor.

Bedroom 5 4.57m x 3.05m (15’0 x 10’0)

With hotpress, dado rail, wooden floor.

Bathroom

Suite comprising bath with telephone hand shower attachment, wc, wash hand basin, extractor fan, part tiled walls, tiled floor.

Detached Cottage 8.23m x 4.27m (27’0 x 14’0)

With wood burning stove with brick fireplace surround, sink with low level units (plumbed for water), original deep windowsills, double doors leading to paved patio area. Seperate wc and wash hand. Spiral staircase leading to loft area.

Store House 4.57m x 3.96m (15’0 x 13’0)

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Property approached by dual pillar entrance with sweeping tarmac driveway providing ample parking space.

Spacious gardens to front, side and rear laid in lawn with feature rockery areas with selection of plants and shrubs. Pond with attractive water feature. Gardens enclosed by original walls and mature trees.

