PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 13 Crannagh View Road, Coleraine

Located on the edge of Coleraine heading towards Portstewart, this is a truly outstanding four bedroom detached family home which is immaculately presented and has been finished to an exacting standard throughout.

Having been constructed only last year (2020) by PK Murphy Developments Ltd, the property itself extends to approximately 1374 sq ft of luxury living space and has been finished to an exceptional finish and high specification, having been used as the former show house.

Internally the property is both bright and spacious and has been creatively and beautifully presented by the present owner creating a contemporary flow.

Located in a development of mainly family residences, the property has been designed with modern themes offering a warm and stylish atmosphere in every room. Externally the property is laid in lawn to front and rear and benefits from an open garden shed to rear which can be used for home working space/gym/hot tub area.

Location wise, the property is literally next door to the former Coleraine Yacht Club and marina and is within very close proximity to Portstewart. This is a fantastic and one off opportunity to acquire a fabulous family home of exceptional design and quality all round.

GROUND FLOOR

ENTRANCE HALL:

With large under stairs storage cupboard, feature wooden radiator cover and tiled floor.

SEPARATE WC:

With w.c., wash hand basin set in vanity unit, recessed lights and tiled floor.

KITCHEN: 4.88m x 3.94m (16’ 0” x 12’ 11”)

With stainless steel sink unit, high and low level built in units with tiling between, breakfast bar with integrated cupboards, Silestone white storm worktops, integrated stainless steel oven with ceramic hob and extractor fan above, integrated dish washer, integrated fridge freezer, drawer bank, saucepan drawer, recessed lights and tiled floor.

DINING ROOM: 2.92m x 2.79m (9’ 7” x 9’ 2”)

With glass walls surround and tiled floor.

UTILITY ROOM: 2.9m x 1.88m (9’ 6” x 6’ 2”)

With stainless steel sink unit set in Silestone white storm worktops, low level cupboards, plumbed for automatic washing machine and tumble dryer, extractor fan and tiled floor.

LOUNGE:

4.98m x 3.89m (16’ 4” x 12’ 9”)

With integrated stove with marble hearth and Karndean floor.

FIRST FLOOR

LANDING:

BEDROOM (1): 3.86m x 3.76m (12’ 8” x 12’ 4”)

ENSUITE SHOWER ROOM:

Ensuite off with w.c., wash hand basin, fully tiled walk in shower cubicle with rainfall shower, stainless steel towel rail, extractor fan, recessed lights and tiled floor.

BEDROOM (2):

3.07m x 3.02m (10’ 1” x 9’ 11”)

BEDROOM (3):

3.02m x 2.95m (9’ 11” x 9’ 8”)

BEDROOM (4):

3.78m x 2.62m (12’ 5” x 8’ 7”)

Room is currently used as a dressing room.

BATHROOM:

With white suite comprising w.c., wash hand basin set in vanity unit, fully tiled walk in shower cubicle with rainfall shower, free standing bath with handheld chrome shower head, recessed lights and tiled floor.

OUTSIDE

Outside to rear there is a stunning garden with fenced in garden laid in lawn and paved patio area. There is a block path to an outdoor summer home. Outside to front there is a paved area and tarmac driveway extending to room for garage.