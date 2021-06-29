PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 11b Seaview Drive, Portstewart, BT55 7JX

This stunning one of a kind home was recently constructed and has been thoughtfully designed to maximise the beautiful views and sunlight from this elevated site overlooking Portstewart towards the Strand and beyond to Donegal.

The property extends to c.2820 Sq. ft and offers luxury family accommodation with 4 bedrooms, excellent living areas and is further enhanced by low maintenance landscaping with garden, patio and even a balcony to enjoy the sunsets.

GROUND FLOOR

ENTRANCE HALL:

Tiled floor; spot lighting and under stair store cupboard.

BEDROOM (1):

18’11 x 16’6

Spacious master bedroom to the rear; oak flooring; full wall fitted wardrobes; spot lighting; patio door to the rear garden.

ENSUITE:

5’10 X 9’6

Walk in shower; wall mounted WC; bathroom cabinet with mirror; double wash hand basin; tiled floor; tiled walls; spot lighting; chrome towel radiator.

BEDROOM (2):

16’6 x 10’9

Double bedroom to the front; tiled floor; spot lighting.

DOWNSTAIRS WC:

Wall mounted WC and vanity wash hand basin with mirror; part tiled walls; tiled floor and spot lighting.

KITCHEN:

11’9 x 14’6

Range of contemporary high and low level fitted units and island with breakfast bar; composite stone worksurfaces; recessed sink and drainer; ‘Franke’ boiling water tap; fitted ‘Bosch’ double oven; hob with extractor unit over; integrated dishwasher and fridge; tiled floor and spot lighting.

UTILITY ROOM:

5’8 x 10’11

Range of fitted units; laminate work surfaces; stainless steel sink unit; freezer; wine fridge; Bosch washing machine and tumble dryer; tiled flooring; spot lighting and door to the rear.

LIVING & DINING AREA:

(12’0 x 22’4) + (8’0 x 9’5)

Open to kitchen; tiled floor; spot lighting; recessed multi fuel stove; dining area with patio door to the garden.

FIRST FLOOR

LANDING:

Spacious landing with tiled flooring; vaulted ceiling; spot lighting; walk in shelved linen cupboard plus additional store.

BEDROOM (3):

9’11 x 16’5

Double bedroom to the front; oak strip flooring; spot lighting; walk in wardrobe.

ENSUITE:

9’1 x 3’11

Tiled shower cubicle; wall mounted WC and vanity unit with mirror; tiled walls; tiled floor; chrome towel radiator; spot lighting.

BEDROOM (4):

15’2 x 17’4

Double bedroom to the rear; oak strip flooring; spot lighting.

BATHROOM:

10’8 x 8’8

Freestanding roll top bath; tiled shower cubicle; wall mounted WC and vanity wash hand basin with bathroom cabinet; tiled floor; tiled walls; chrome towel radiator; spot lighting.

LOUNGE:

(25’11 x 12’0) + (12’9 x 10’3)

Tiled floor; spot lighting; vaulted ceiling; wood burning stove; feature window and sliding doors to balcony; stunning coastal views.

BALCONY:

9’1 x 6’5

West facing; composite decking; glass balustrades; recessed lighting.

EXTERNAL FEATURES

Detached Garage

13’11 x 16’10

Electric roller door; concrete floor; power and lighting.

Pavior brick driveway and path to front.

Landscaped borders surrounding the property.

Paved patio and garden to the rear (south facing).

West facing first floor balcony.

Outside lighting and water supply.

1. 11b Seaview Drive, Portstewart, BT55 7JX Buy photo

2. 11b Seaview Drive, Portstewart, BT55 7JX Buy photo

3. 11b Seaview Drive, Portstewart, BT55 7JX Buy photo

4. 11b Seaview Drive, Portstewart, BT55 7JX Buy photo