PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 10 Novally Road, Ballycastle, BT54 6HB

Located in the picturesque seaside resort of Ballycastle, this beautifully presented detached family home occupies a choice position fronting onto the ever popular Novally Road.

The property offers bright spacious accommodation having 4 bedrooms (Master having en-suite) together with a fabulous lounge and superb open-plan kitchen/dining/snug.

The accommodation could be easily adapted to suit differing individual requirements.

As soon as you step into the entrance hall you immediately get that feeling of character and charm which this delightful home has in abundance.

Viewing by appointment only.

Spacious Entrance Hall:

With solid oak wooden floor, understairs storage cupboard.

Lounge: 13’0 x 12’5 With feature open aspect fireplace having black log burning stove, slate hearth, pine mantle board, solid oak wooden floor, television point.

Family Room/Bedroom 4 11’7 x 10’4 with solid oak wooden floor, television point.

Open Plan Kitchen/Dining/Snug: With most attractive German styled fully fitted eye and low level units finished with a beautiful nature stone worktop incorporating breakfast bar, ‘Blanco’ Hi Light touch ceramic hob, ‘Neff’ stainless steel double oven, ‘Bosch’ integrated dishwasher, integrated fridge/freezer, stainless steel one and a half sunken bowl sink unit with single recessed drainer, solid oak wooden floor, low voltage down lights, television point, double doors to rear patio area.

Utility Room: 7’1 x 5’7 With fully fitted eye and low level units, left plumbed for automatic washing machine, space for dryer, solid oak wooden floor.

Downstairs W.C. & Wash Hand Basin: 7’2 x 3’0 With mosaic styled tiled floor, modern wall mounted wash hand basin having tiled splash back.

Hand Painted Spindle Staircase To: Spacious Landing Area

First Floor

Master Bedroom: 11’8 x 11’2 With television point. En-suite facility comprising fully tiled walk-in shower cubicle having thermostatic shower system, w.c. and wash hand basin, floor to ceiling tiled splash back, mosaic styled tiled floor, modern wall mounted heated towel/radiator.

Bedroom (2): 11’8 x 10’5 With television point.

Bedroom (3): 13’0 x 12’6

Bathroom & W.C. Combined: 10’3 x 9’1 With white suite, fully tiled walk in shower cubicle having thermostatic shower system, modern wall mounted wash hand basin with floor to ceiling tiled splash back, telephone hand shower attachment on bath, mosaic styled tiled floor, modern heated wall mounted towel rail/radiator.

Walk-in Fully Shelved Airing Cupboard.

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Detached Garage 21’0 x 11’9 with automatic roller door, light and power points.

Tarmac drive and parking area, enclosed to front by ranch styled fence and original natural stone wall to side.

Fully enclosed garden to rear laid in lawn part enclosed by 6ft panelled fence and part original natural stone wall, pavior patio area. Outside water tap, uPVC oil tank.

Agent: Frank A McCaughan & Son

028 2766 7444