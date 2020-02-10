Probus Club visit from Paperboy author

Portstewart based author Tony Macaulay made a welcome return to the Coleraine Probus Club to tell members about his latest book.

After four volumes of memories about growing up and living in Belfast throughout the Troubles, Tony was turning his hand writing fiction, a comedy novel about the ‘Peace Walls’ - a subject that most people would find difficult to smile at. Especially when, as Tony pointed out, after 50 years since the Troubles truly beganthere are still over 100 separating walls/barriers dividing communities in Belfast.

Tony’s first book, the critically acclaimed “Paperboy”, published in 2010 tells the nostalgic storey of his years in the Shankill working as a twelve year old Paperboy. The sequel, “Breadboy” was published in 2012 and “All Growed Up”, what a Breadboy did at University, followed in 2014. The fourth memoir “The Little House on the Peace Line” tells the story of how, in the 1980s Tony and his wife Lesley lived and worked on the ‘wrong side’ of the peace line in Belfast, helping young people to reject sectarianism.

Tony’s first novel is called, “Belfast Gate”. Readings of the extracts from the book certainly brought smiles to the faces of club members!