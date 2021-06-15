Portrush Sea Cadets seek new members

Would you like to learn how to sail, go rowing and powerboating?

Portrush Sea Cadets are preparing to open the local unit and are interested in hearing from any new members who would like to join.

The Sea Cadets offer a range of activities from sailing, rowing and powerboating to first aid, camping, music and much more!

There is also the opportunity to gain qualifications which can be useful in later life.

The Sea Cadets are hoping to open a Junior Section in the future and would like to hear from anyone with children aged 9+.