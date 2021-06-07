Portrush man Brian honoured for SvP service
A Portrush man who has given over 30 years of service to the St Vincent de Paul Society has been recognised for his commitment and dedication.
Brian McLaughlin was one of the representatives from across St Vincent de Paul Northern Region who joined Fr Perry Gildea at a garden party to celebrate Volunteers’ Week and those who have devoted more than 30 years service to the Society.
Speaking at the event, Fr Perry congratulated those who have emulated the founder of SVP, Frederic Ozanam, in their selfless acts of helping those in need.
Throughout the pandemic although not able to meet in person, Conferences have been hosting Area Gatherings via Zoom with regular meetings taking place across the Region.
Mary Waide, Regional President of SVP North Region, said; “It’s a privilege to recognise volunteers who have given a lifetime of service to the Society.
“Without their support in the heart of our local communities across the North, the extent of the work of SVP would not be possible.
“Undeterred by the pandemic, our volunteers have shown resilience in how they have continued to safely help those in need and how they embraced online meetings to stay connected and committed to society.
“During this Volunteers’ Week, on behalf of SVP, I would like to take the opportunity to express our gratitude and thank all our volunteers for their faithful and continued service.”
Those attending received certificates and a memento of their service whilst enjoying afternoon tea in the gardens of Laurel Villa in Magherafelt.
Anyone who would like to become a volunteer or make a donation to SVP, please visit: www.svp.ie. The St Vincent de Paul Society works with a range of people who experience poverty and exclusion.