Portrush Dying Matters event

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is encouraging people to talk about end of life care and death at an information event on Wednesday, May 15, at Royal Court Hotel in Portrush.

The event takes place from 9.45am-2pm and asks attendees “What Can You Do?” as part of Dying Matters Week.

The awareness week encourages everyone to take simple steps that can make a big difference when they are dying or bereaved.

Fiona Gilmour, Macmillan Service Improvement Lead for the Northern Trust, explained: “None of us want to think about getting ill or dying yet none of us want to make things difficult for our loved ones either.

“It’s important, for their sake, not to delay making significant arrangements like care, wills and funeral plans until it’s too late.

“This year we want people to take action in planning for dying and death, to encourage family to discuss their wishes and support them to make their plans.”

This event is open to everyone and will include awareness stands and information from solicitors David Hegarty and Oonagh Boyle; Gary Haire President of NAFD Funeral Director and John Wannacott, one of the Trust’s Chaplains. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and lunch will be provided free of charge.

Fiona continued: “We also want people to think of others including friends and the wider community and how they can help to support those in grief and bereavement.”

The Trust recommend five steps in preparing for death; write a will, record funeral wishes, plan future care and support, register as an organ donor and, most importantly of all, to tell your loved ones your wishes.

For further information and to register, contact the Northern Trust Palliative Care Service Improvement Team by emailing palliativecare.events@northerntrust.hscni.net or telephone Rebecca on (028) 9442 4931 Ext 336521.