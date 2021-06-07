‘Plastic Sandals’ author meets Mayor

Douglas McClarty, author of Plastic Sandals, pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding

‘Plastic Sandals’ is a collection of poems, pictures and a story dedicated to his late brother, David, who many people will remember as a former Councillor and Mayor of Coleraine.

Offering his congratulations to Douglas, Alderman Mark Fielding said: “I have many fond memories of sharing the Council chamber with David McClarty.

“I worked closely with him on the Coleraine 400th Anniversary Committee in 2013 and this new book is a beautiful way to remember him.

“I very much enjoyed Douglas’ writing and the social history of growing up in the Heights area of Coleraine in the 1950/60’s along with memories of his late brother David.

“I would like to thank him and his wife Karen for taking the time to meet with me and I was pleased to be able to acknowledge his book in this way.”

In his final week as the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Fielding also congratulated those taking part in a ‘Wee Dander Round Our Wee Country’ in aid of veterans’ charity Beyond the Battlefield.

The 12-day charity walk will see Connor Ferguson and Ian Reid complete 430 miles around Northern Ireland.

They were welcomed to Portstewart by the Mayor and Mayoress, Mrs Phyllis Fielding and Council’s Veterans’ Champion, Councillor Michelle Knight McQuillan.