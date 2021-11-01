Plans are in place to bring back the Drama Festival

With the exception of a break necessitated by the Second World War, there had been a Drama Festival in Ballymoney every year from 1934 until 2020, but the global pandemic forced another closure in 2021.

Even now, the Festival organisers can only proceed with understandable caution.

They will be taking into account any future changes in legislation and concerns about the local situation in regard to Public Health before making final decisions about running the Festival.

Changes will have to be made to the usual booking procedures and seating and hospitality arrangements to ensure the safety and comfort of Festival patrons but the Festival Committee are confident this can be managed.