Online Small Worlds Café event

Facilitated by the Belfast Friendship Club, the virtual meet up on Wednesday, September 22 from 7pm to 9pm aims to open up conversations and give residents the chance to learn about and understand different cultures within the Borough.

To register contact [email protected], call 07714393918 or visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIocOqtqzIiHN2Mid9BZBoLzuHaISNj3z0O.

Due to some of the content it is recommended that participants are 16 years old or older.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Causeway Coast and Glens is strengthened by the diversity of its communities and the Café event is a wonderful way to understand the experiences of those who have come here to seek sanctuary or create a better future for themselves.

“This year the theme of Good Relations Week is ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ and by building better links and sharing experiences we can fulfil this desire to create even stronger, more vibrant and cohesive communities.

“It is fitting that during Good Relations Week 2021, Council is creating this wonderful opportunity to join together and help build mutual respect through creating better relationships.”