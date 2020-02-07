Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly at Riverside Theatre

From your five a day to the latest weight loss advice, consumers have been presented with some remarkable nutrition plans down the years but none so delightful and memorable as the one enjoyed by the old lady in the nursery rhyme There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly!

First written as a song in 1953 it was a chart topping hit for singer and actor Burl Ives before being adapted into a best selling book by Pam Adams a few years later. Children’s author Steven Lee has turned this much loved tale into a magical musical stage show written especially for children to enjoy with their parents.

For children and adults aged 2 and above, There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly will be appearing at The Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on Tuesday, February 18 at 2pm.