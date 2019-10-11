NW200 photo competition winners revealed

A photograph entitled ‘The Approach to York Corner’ was one of three winning entries in this year’s International North West 200 Capture the Moment photography competition.

Taken by Jane Blakely from Bushmills, it was the winner in the Open Category. There was a huge public response for the People’s Choice category this year with two entries tying for the top place. Wilbert McIlmoyle from Portstewart’s ‘Upside down and bottom up!’ captured the nail-biting excitement of the Broke FMX display team at the family event at Portrush, while Susan Shepherd from Carrowdore submitted ‘Escape from the Saiger’ showing one young fan’s dash for freedom.

The winners were presented with their prizes by the Mayor.