NRC raises over £3k for charity

Students and staff across all campuses got involved in a range of fundraising activities during Northern Regional College’s annual ‘Wear it Pink’ week, to raise a grand total of £3,122 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

The ‘Wear it Pink’ theme was embraced with great enthusiasm, with splashes of the colour around the College throughout the week. Among the many successful events were cake sales, coffee mornings, afternoon teas, raffles and a sponsored walk.

A group of Beauty Therapy students at the College's Ballymoney Campus who raised the most for the College's Wear it Pink with Cancer Focus NI representatives, Rosie Forsythe (left) and Emma Keys

The fundraising efforts were co-ordinated by Equality Officer Fiona McDowell who said: “The College’s annual ‘Wear it Pink’ campaign is a great way to raise both funds and awareness for this very worthwhile charity, so a big thank-you to everyone who supported us.

“I’d especially like to acknowledge our volunteers who help out at the different campuses each year to make sure they are well supported, not forgetting the local businesses who support us by generously donating prizes. Quite simply, we couldn’t do it without them.”

All money raised by Cancer Focus NI is spent in Northern Ireland to provide care and support services for cancer patients and their families. The charity also offers a range of cancer prevention programmes to help people reduce the risk of becoming ill and funds scientific research into the causes of the disease.