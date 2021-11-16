NOSTALGIA: YFC Disco in Garvagh

This week we look back to the Noughties and a YFC night out in Garvagh.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 6:31 am
David McNaugher Glen Hebbert Geoff McNeill and Philip Clyde pictured at Garvagh YFC Disco in the Imperial Hotel Garvagh.Pic Kevin McAuley

Take a look at these photos from Garvagh YFC’s Disco in 2007 at the Imperial Hotel.

Recognise anyone?

Lester Kelly and Melanie Hunter pictured at Garvagh YFC Disco in the Imperial Hotel Garvagh.Pic Kevin McAuley
Willaim Haslett and Alfie Clyde pictured at Garvagh YFC Disco in the Imperial Hotel Garvagh.Pic Kevin McAuley
Diane Semple and Sharon Henry pictured at Garvagh YFC Disco in the Imperial Hotel Garvagh.Pic Kevin McAuley
Laura Buchanan and Christina Connell pictured at Garvagh YFC Disco in the Imperial Hotel Garvagh.Pic Kevin McAuley
Joanne Thompson Dianne Semple Sam Carmichael and Sharon Henry pictured at Garvagh YFC Disco in the Imperial Hotel Garvagh.Pic Kevin McAuley
Nostalgia