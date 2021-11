Parliamentary woes then and now

News you can trust since 1990

Home EV charging explained: from wallboxes to kW and cables to costs

Used car values jump £3,000 in just five months

PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 10 Novally Road, Ballycastle, BT54 6HB

IN PICTURES: Halloween Disco at St Patrick’s PS

NOSTALGIA: Boxing event at the Imperial

Parliamentary woes then and now

Portrush to feature in new BBC NI caravanning show

Get your copy now.

You might recognise some of the young fighters.

In this week’s paper we feature a boxing event held at the Imperial Hotel in Garvagh.