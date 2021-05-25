NOSTALGIA: All the style of the Inst formal

It’s the biggest night of the school year - the formal!

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 7:49 am

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back at a few photos from formal events of Coleraine Academical Institution - the Inst.

Recognise anyone?

1.

These girls were pictured during the Coleraine Inst formal at the Royal Court Hotel. CR4-226PL

Buy photo

2.

Pupils enjoying the Coleraine Inst formal at the Royal Court Hotel. CR4-225PL

Buy photo

3.

Jonny Moffatt, Niall Adams, Hugh Mairs and Nathan Logue pictured during the Coleraine Inst formal at the Royal Court Hotel. CR4-224PL

Buy photo

4.

THREE'S COMPANY...Stuart Millar pictured with Lyndsey Maguire and Nicole Boyd during the Coleraine Inst formal at the Royal Court Hotel. CR4-221PL

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 2