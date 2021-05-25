NOSTALGIA: All the style of the Inst formal

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back at a few photos from formal events of Coleraine Academical Institution - the Inst.
1.
These girls were pictured during the Coleraine Inst formal at the Royal Court Hotel. CR4-226PL
2.
Pupils enjoying the Coleraine Inst formal at the Royal Court Hotel. CR4-225PL
3.
Jonny Moffatt, Niall Adams, Hugh Mairs and Nathan Logue pictured during the Coleraine Inst formal at the Royal Court Hotel. CR4-224PL
4.
THREE'S COMPANY...Stuart Millar pictured with Lyndsey Maguire and Nicole Boyd during the Coleraine Inst formal at the Royal Court Hotel. CR4-221PL