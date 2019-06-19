North Coast team get on their bikes to help Action for Children

A team of cyclists saddled up and pushed their pedal power to cycle over 400 miles for Action for Children Northern Ireland.

The intrepid crew from the North Coast made the trek of over 400 miles cycling from the most southern tip of Ireland (Mizen) to the most northern (Malin) in support of the leading charity’s vital work in Northern Ireland.

Cyclist Susan Brown said: “As with any adventure there were highs and lows but a great team spirit, stunning scenery (seen for the first time by some of us) and large volumes of tea and cake got us from one end of the country to the other.

“Some of us work in health care, some in education but all of us feel passionately about helping to improve the mental health of kids in Northern Ireland and being aware of the resource pressure within the NHS we chose to fundraise for Action for Children which does amazing work to “stand in the gap” with kids and their families in all aspects of life!

“Action for Children’s services in Northern Ireland are vital in looking after children’s mental health, such as our Choices Family Support Service which is an outreach service supporting young people, aged 10-17 years and their families, who may be experiencing mental health issues.

“These issues may include anxiety, low mood, thoughts of life not worth living, self-harm. The service works very much alongside the young person and at their pace and also works alongside parents/caregivers to enable them to better support the young person.

Susan added: “Five days and 658km later we arrived, weary but delighted and proud, at Malin. A huge thank you to all who have encouraged and supported us both financially and in so many other ways.”

If anyone would like to make a donation, the Just Giving page is: www.justgiving.com/mizen2malincrew “

Action for Children NI’s Fundraiser Cheryl Brown said: “We need people like Susan’s team to ensure that we can run our services locally and reach all the children and young people that need us. I would like to extend a huge ‘thank you’ to Susan and the team for seeing the need to support Action for Children’s work with mental health and for taking on this huge challenge. You all did amazingly!”

The team members are Ross Armstrong, Richard Baker, Rowena Baker, Stevie Burns, Susan Brown, Kyle Lecky, Christy McLaughlin, Elaine Robbie, Leah Russel, Jenny Todd, Paul Beattie (support team ). Anyone interested in fundraising should contact Cheryl on 07736474543.