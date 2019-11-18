No jailhouse blues on Charlotte Street!

Clanmil Housing Group has recently welcomed tenants to eight new apartments in Ballymoney, created through the restoration of an historic building on Charlotte Street.

Careful restoration has transformed the B2 listed building, the former Jailhouse and Keeper’s house, into two beautiful one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments.

Work commenced on site in March 2018 and completed in October 2019, just in time for tenants to settle in before Christmas.

Within the jailhouse building the original 1920’s art deco timber staircase has been remodelled to allow for a new lift. Other original features which have been retained include the last surviving cast iron and sash windows which have been reinstated, complete with secondary glazed to improve the thermal and sound insulation of each apartment. The introduction of mechanical ventilation, internal insulation and gas central heating, will ensure that tenants can stay cosy and warm in their new homes.

The £1.5 million restoration, which was part funded by the Department for Communities, has given these buildings a future.

Clare McCarty, Group Chief Executive at Clanmil said: “We are proud to provide modern, comfortable, safe and affordable homes for almost 10,000 people across Northern Ireland. We work really hard to make sure people love living in the homes we provide and that they are in vibrant and supportive communities where families can put down roots and thrive.

“We believe that restoration work like this is important and it’s wonderful to see life brought back to these buildings. I’d like to thank our contractor Brendan Loughran and Sons, and Rolston Architects, who have helped us protect our built heritage and provide unique homes for people who really need them.”

Karen McLaughlin, who lives at the new apartments, said; “I am absolutely delighted with my new home, and I’m enjoying meeting all my new neighbours. My apartment is really bright and modern and just perfect for me.”