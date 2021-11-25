No ‘butts’ let’s save water

Many schools are seeking to improve their outdoor learning environments to enhance pupils’ wellbeing and mental health alongside improving the sustainability of the school grounds.

The schools who received waterbutts were Armoy Primary School and St Patrick’s Primary School in Portrush.

Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.

Pupils from Armoy Primary School pictured with their new waterbutt

Northern Ireland gets plenty of rain; however this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into our taps. Using a waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rain water and by doing so will help ensure there’s enough water for everyone now and in the future.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “You’d be surprised how much water we all use on a daily basis, 155 litres per person sounds like a lot, however, much of that is sent back down the drain.

“Why not get water fit and try our new online water audit at https://www.getwaterfit.co.uk to see just how water wise you are and receive free water saving items such as 4 minute shower timers, leaky loo strips and toothy timers for the little one.

“If you are a teacher and would like to avail of NI Water’s new virtual lessons, contact the education team at [email protected]”