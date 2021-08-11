NI 100 flowerbeds in bloom across the Borough

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes and Councillor Michelle Knight McQuillan pictured at one of the NI 100 themed flowerbeds located near the Lodge Road roundabout in Coleraine

The creations are part of a wide-ranging NI 100 programme organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council taking place throughout 2021.

The Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, recently met with the Chairperson of Council’s NI 100 Working Group, Councillor Michelle Knight-McQuillan, at the site of one of the displays at Lodge Road roundabout in Coleraine.

Speaking afterwards he said: “These themed flowerbeds are a beautiful addition to our towns and a colourful reminder about the significance of this anniversary as we reflect on 100 years of Northern Ireland.

“To date we have launched our ‘Famous Sons and Daughters exhibition, held a creative arts competition, presented bespoke centenary coins and certificates, and distributed small grants to the community. This is just a glimpse of what is happening, with more to follow as the year continues. We are very proud of the varied projects we have put together to mark this historic occasion which will seek to showcase our borough, celebrate our strengths and build on good relations.”