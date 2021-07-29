NFU helps local foodbank

Ballymoney Foodbank provides emergency food, toiletries, pet food, nappies and baby food to families and individuals who, for whatever reason, are unable to put food on the table today and tomorrow, so who are in crisis.

The reasons can be diverse e.g. job loss, illness, family break ups, low income, benefit change or delay, living on the streets or addictions and many others reasons.

People are referred via a voucher from many different organisations like Social Working teams, Ballymoney Mental Health, Ballymoney Health Centre, Salvation Army, St Vincent De Paul, Christians Against Poverty, Citizens Advice, Advice NI, local schools and churches etc.

Ballymoney Foodbank volunteers

The foodbank also supplies two schools with food for breakfast clubs although this has been limited with covid and also supplies Belfast Central Mission with food for Christmas packages for pensioners and families.

To date from opening in February 2014, Ballymoney Foodbank have given food to 12,407 people of which 4053 were children under the age of 16.

June past has been exceptionally busy, seeing food being given to 350 people of which 81 were children under the age of 16.

Ballymoney Foodbank are part of The Trussell Trust group of foodbanks and everyone involved is a volunteer. They also signpost people to other organisations for advice on debt, electricity, oil and clothing.