Music through the Decades with UU choir

Ulster University recently celebrated 50 years since the establishment of the Coleraine campus.

In celebration of this significant milestone, members of the public are invited to join the Ulster University Staff Community Choir on a journey of ‘Music through the Decades’ and help raise funds for charity at the same time.

The choir will be performing a special anniversary concert on Friday, May 24 at 7.30pm in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine.

The Ulster University Staff Community Choir will give a choral performance of popular songs from the 1960’s through to the present, with toe tapping tunes from The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Queen, Snow Patrol and many more.

In addition to showcasing the singing talents of the newly established staff wellbeing choir, there is also a diverse range of performances from students, alumni and groups from the local community.

Audiences will also be treated to some beautiful music from Macosquin Primary School Choir who were finalists in the recent BBC School Choir of the Year competition.

There will also be performances from The ‘Musos’ who are musicians and singers from the Ulster University PGCE course and the UUC Staff Folk Ensemble.

Rocking the house with their infectious music choice of popular classics and top-notch harmonies will be the local seven-piece band, The Dandy Lyons.

The UU Staff Community Choir has nomintaed two charities to benefit from the proceeds of ticket sales - the Air Ambulance NI and Mind Your Mood.

Book now online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or call 028 70123123. Tickets: are priced at adults £10; children £5.