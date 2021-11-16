Museums Service loan box now available

It follows on from the success of its early-years Playful Museums project ‘From me to you- A journey of a postcard’ which explored the journey of one little bear’s postcard though time and highlighted the different delivery methods from horse and mail carriage, pigeon post, train, mail plane to delivery van before it reached Granda Bear.

The new loan box, which is aimed at young children, consists of a story sack, crafts, games, dress up items and museum handling pieces to continue the journey of the postcard. Within the resource pack there are templates and instructions for craft activities and accompanying guidance videos can be viewed by visiting www.niarchive.org.

A big part of the summer project was the creation of postcards for delivery to care homes and housing associations within the Borough. The Museums team would love this to continue through the loan box.

Museum Officers Jamie Austin and Sarah Calvin show the new ‘Loan Box’ of materials for use by nurseries, schools, or community groups to the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes