Merit awards distributed at Loreto assembly

Bronze and Silver Merit Award certificates have been presented to students from Years 8-9 at Loreto College Coleraine at special Merit Assemblies.

The Merit Award rewards consistently excellent classwork, homework and conduct. Certificates are presented at three levels, Bronze, Silver and Gold, and students collect nomination stamps on a regular basis from their subject teachers. Special Assemblies were held at Loreto College towards the end of November to reward the students in Years 8-9 who have already gained sufficient Merit awards to attain their Bronze or Silver certificate.

Loreto College Year 9 students who received Bronze Merit Awards, with their Head of Year Mr L Shaw User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Loreto College Year 9 students who received Bronze Merit Awards, with their Head of Year Mr L Shaw User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Loreto College Year 8 students who received Silver Merit Awards with their Head of Year Mr K Conroy User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Loreto College Year 8 students who received Bronze Merit Awards with their Head of Year Mr K Conroy User (UGC) Buy a Photo

View more